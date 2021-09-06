Girl, 6, dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old girl died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs. A spokeswoman for the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says “an incident” occurred Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death. The Post Independent reports the park will be closed Monday and Tuesday. No other details were released. The Haunted Mine Drop is billed as the first drop ride to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside of Iron Mountain. Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver before going on any rides. The girl’s name has not been released.