Bolsonaro supporters force entry into Brazil capital’s mall

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have broken through police roadblocks that sought to prevent access to the capital’s central mall on the eve of a demonstration scheduled to coincide with the nation’s Independence Day. The Federal District’s security secretariat said late Monday that officers have been deployed to try to control the situation. Forced entry into the mall known as the Esplanade of Ministries heightens a sense of alert ahead of Tuesday’s planned demonstration, which some analysts have warned runs the risk of resembling the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Bolsonaro has been working to mobilize his biggest nationwide street demonstration yet and project strength following a string of setbacks, particularly at the hands of Brazil’s Supreme Court