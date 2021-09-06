Appliance store hopes Labor Day sales give financial boost

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Labor Day usually marks the unofficial end of summer, but for many retailers, it's the beginning of big sales.

Until September 15th, Karl's TV, Audio, Appliance and Furniture in Eau Claire is cutting prices on kitchen appliances, washers, dryers, and having closeout sales on mattresses.

One employee said business has been hurt by the pandemic so he hopes these specials increase revenue and foot traffic.

"We are certainly hoping to see an increased flow," said James Welch. "Currently, we do have inventory in the back so I'm sure we've got something down here to accommodate everybody and their situation."

In April, Karl's reported having appliance delays, and although many stores are still experiencing shortages, Karl's employees now said they are now starting to see supplies come in sooner.