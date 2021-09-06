After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page after a summer of unrelenting crises and refocus his presidency around his core economic agenda. From the chaos in Afghanistan to the spread of the coronavirus to the destruction from Hurricane Ida, the summer served up a sobering reminder of the unpredictable weight of the office. Biden now hopes for a post-Labor Day reframing of the national conversation toward his domestic goals of passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and pushing through a Democrats-only expansion of the social safety net.