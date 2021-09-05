Traveling exhibit honors Wisconsin Vietnam War veterans

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Wisconsin Vietnam War veterans are the focus of a traveling exhibit that's temporarily in Dunn County.

At the Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum in Menomonie, "Wisconsin Remembers: A Face For Every Name" showcases images of the 1,161 Wisconsin Vietnam War soldiers. The exhibit also includes a table with information on resources for Dunn County veterans.

"At the museum, we have a really wonderful collection of things that have been donated over the years going back to the Civil War, Korean War, World War I," said the museum's executive director, Melissa Kneeland. "But we don’t have as much that tells the story of our Vietnam veterans and veterans moving forward from that time. Although it’s not that far in the past, those stories are easy to lose. We want to make sure that we are doing our part to record those important stories and experiences to share them with future generations."

Kneeland said the exhibit provides a way for veterans to connect with each other while remembering an emotional shared experience.

"Most veterans that come in to see this exhibit, for example, know that they’re going to see the face of a friend or a loved one," Kneeland said. "So it is incredibly humbling to provide this and we’re just happy to be able to have this exhibit here and create the opportunity for that remembrance."

The exhibit runs until Sept. 26. For more details on the traveling showcase and museum times, click or tap here.