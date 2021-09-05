Nice weather continues through Labor Day

It was another day of seasonable weather with sunshine and high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Temperatures will be cool overnight dropping into the 40s.

Labor Day

Monday will be another great day as we celebrate labor day. There will be patchy fog early, but that will dissipate by by the later morning hours. Partly cloudy skies will grace the Chippewa Valley and high temperatures will be in the 70s.

Tuesday

A cold front will bring a chance for morning showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning.

Extended

Dry conditions and unseasonably cool temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. We will warm things up on Friday into next weekend.