Labor Day history: How did it come to be?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Labor Day is more than a long weekend meant for one last summer barbecue. Instead, the United States Department of Labor defines the first Monday in September as a day to celebrate the historical contribution workers have made to the nation's strength and prosperity.

The U.S. labor movement largely came from the industrial sector, where workers of all ages were expected to work long days, every day. To help bargain with factory owners for better working conditions, some trades created unions. These eventually furthered the labor movement through protests and strikes; one of which turned deadly in Chicago's Haymarket Square.



Eventually, those calls for change were heard. As more and more states adopted the recognition of Labor Day, President Grover Cleveland named it a federal holiday in 1894.

"This is the only national holiday that is really a compromise out of politics," said UW-Stout history professor, David Seim. "I think the rest are religious, or they commemorate a person or the end of a war."

While workers behind the labor movement did get their request for a day to celebrate their efforts, their fight wasn't over for things such as the eight-hour work day and better working conditions.

This longtime effort is something Seim said is important to note when reflecting on the holiday's history.

"We want to think of Labor Day as indicating the long arc nature of this country, from the 1890's onward, decade by decade, what it means to have Labor Day, and what's going on with labor, and with managers and owners," Seim said. "Maybe at its broadest, we look at the economy as a whole on Labor Day."

As the U.S. celebrates its 127th Labor Day, Seim said it's important to remember it's a holiday to reflect, celebrate, and advocate for workers in every industry.