Warm and mostly sunny Labor Day Weekend

We are off to a fantastic Labor Day Weekend. We saw a partly cloudy sky and reached the mid 70s on Saturday. Dew point temperatures were low and felt very comfortable.

Dew point temperatures will stay comfortable for the week ahead. We will see patchy fog Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A mostly cloudy sky is what you can expect on your Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

A few pop up showers are possible on Sunday evening, but we will only see a few drizzles if they don't fizzle out from the dryer air. Lows for the week ahead trend on the chilly side with most lows in the 50s.

We will begin seeing more clouds later the afternoon on Labor day with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will not be as chilly Monday night, with increased cloud cover and a chance of showers late. A partly cloudy sky with a chance of showers is what you can expect on Tuesday.

We will get a break from showers Tuesday evening until they make their return on Wednesday. We will see relieving sunshine on Thursday and Friday before more rain chances come on Saturday.