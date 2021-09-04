McDonell throws game-winning TD to beat Greenwood 32-28 as time expires

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Dorais Field was host to a battle between Chi-Hi and Menomonie, and another dogfight took place on Saturday between McDonell and Greenwood that came down to the final seconds.

The Macks defeated Greenwood 32-28 on a game-winning two-yard touchdown pass from Grant Smiskey to Ben Biskupski as time expired. The Indians fumbled the ball near the red zone and turned it over to set up McDonell's game-winning drive.

"We do a lot of two-minute drills," said Jason Cox, McDonell head football coach. "We do it every week, if not multiple times a week so the guys know what to do. They did the things they were supposed to do correctly, and it was a little bit dicey there at the very end, but we were smart and heady, and got the play done. That's what it takes."

The Macks move to 2-0 on the year in 8-player football and play Port Edwards next Friday.