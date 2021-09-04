Library hosting toy drive for refugee children

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library on Saturday, books weren't the only thing being dropped off; there were also toys. It was all part of a donation drive to help refugee children staying at Fort McCoy feel a bit more welcome.

The idea for the event began when the library was contacted by Fort McCoy's legal team, with those assisting refugees explaining that while they work with parents, children are in need of entertainment.

The library's community resources specialist, Libby Richter, said having toys in Fort McCoy gives families a chance to let kids be kids, despite the turmoil of leaving their home behind.

"What would you hope that a kid in your life would be doing in a hard situation, and it would probably be healing through play," Richter said. "So having that opportunity to just be in the moment and play is what I think we want every kid to be able to do."

The toy drive will be held again on Wednesday, with Richter saying more may be held in the future, depending on how many toys are collected.



If you would like to donate, the library is accepting children's books, coloring books, sports balls, dolls, and puzzles. All donated items need to be able to fit inside a backpack.



Richter added people can also donate rain gear, hats, and gloves, as they are also needed to keep kids warm inside the base's colder facilities.