Hamas operatives launch incendiary balloons into Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas operatives have launched a number of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel, protesting the continuing blockade on the territory. Photos and videos posted online on Saturday showed masked operatives holding pictures of Gazans killed in recent clashes with Israeli forces while they launched balloons in the direction of Israel. Israel’s new government has compared the balloons to rocket fire and often responds to the launches with nighttime airstrikes on Hamas targets. Hamas has also staged a series of violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks calling for an end to the blockade. There were no immediate reports of any fires in southern Israel.