Friday’s Scores

Aitkin 50, Crosby-Ironton 0
Annandale 24, Zimmerman 13
BOLD 22, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 26, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Blooming Prairie 57, Hayfield 6
Breck 18, Academy Force 0
Canby 20, Wabasso 8
Cannon Falls 21, St. Charles 6
Cloquet 38, Proctor 6
Concordia Academy 24, St. Croix Lutheran 0
Cook County 52, McGregor 8
Cromwell 13, United North Central 12
Dassel-Cokato 41, Princeton 34
Dawson-Boyd 32, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8
Deer River 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Edgerton/Ellsworth 62, Madelia 8
Elk River 40, Cambridge-Isanti 14
Ely 26, Carlton 6
Fairmont 27, Marshall 7
Faribault 50, Albert Lea 12
Fergus Falls 29, Detroit Lakes 15
Fertile-Beltrami 42, Northern Freeze 14
Fillmore Central 53, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 13
Frazee 29, Parkers Prairie 16
G-F-W 32, Mayer-Lutheran 27
Grand Rapids 24, Mora 0
Hancock 30, Brandon-Evansville 6
Irondale 28, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 16
Jordan 41, Worthington 14
Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 21
Kimball 42, Benson 0
Kingsland 16, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
Lakeview 34, Springfield 32
Lanesboro 28, Grand Meadow 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 26
Litchfield 32, Milaca 8
Mabel-Canton 16, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6
Mahtomedi 37, Apple Valley 7
Mankato East 47, Stewartville 20
Martin County West 47, St. James Area 13
Menahga 30, Bagley 8
Minneapolis Edison 14, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 6
Minneapolis North 41, St. Paul Johnson 0
Monticello 21, Buffalo 7
Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Tech 13
Moose Lake/Willow River 28, Hermantown 21
Mound Westonka 42, North St. Paul 14
Mounds View 31, Totino-Grace 10
Mountain Lake Area 24, Red Rock Central 0
NCEUH 40, Stephen-Argyle 13
Nevis 43, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 23
New Prague 28, Rochester Century 6
New Richland-H-E-G 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
New Ulm Cathedral 39, Yellow Medicine East 8
North Branch 32, Pine City 6
Northfield 21, Austin 20
Norwood-Young America 22, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13
Ottertail Central 22, Breckenridge 8
Park Center 37, Bloomington Kennedy 6
Park Christian 21, Kittson County Central 12
Paynesville 34, Melrose 26
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 31, Chatfield 6
Providence Academy 28, Richfield 8
Randolph 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
Robbinsdale Armstrong 23, Waconia 17
Robbinsdale Cooper 43, Orono 27
Rochester Mayo 58, Owatonna 31
Rocori 15, Delano 7
Rushford-Peterson 24, Medford 6
Sauk Centre 34, Montevideo 12
Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Spring Grove 14, Houston 0
St. Agnes 39, Spectrum 18
St. Clair/Loyola 31, United South Central 20
St. Louis Park 32, Simley 12
St. Paul Central 16, Minneapolis Washburn 14
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 25, St. Paul Como Park 14
St. Thomas Academy 18, South St. Paul 6
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Lac qui Parle Valley 13
Tri-City United 40, New Ulm 0
Triton 23, Rochester Lourdes 8
Two Harbors 53, Barnum 20
Waseca 21, St. Peter 13
Watertown-Mayer 28, Foley 12
West Central/Ashby 14, Barnesville 12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48, Ortonville 16
Willmar 19, St. Cloud Apollo 18
Winona 31, Red Wing 6
Winona Cotter 34, AC/GE 16
Woodbury 15, Champlin Park 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis Henry vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ppd.
