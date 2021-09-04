Free life jackets now available to borrow at Lake Eau Claire

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - It's Labor Day weekend, and if you're out on Lake Eau Claire but forgot a life jacket, don't worry, now you can borrow one for free.

At Lake Eau Claire Beach and the North Landing boat launch, you'll find boxes containing life jackets that range in size for both children and adults.



Built by volunteers, Lake Eau Claire Association President Lori Bechtel said the idea to build the boxes came from a lake area resident about a year ago. Following that suggestion, the association received money from a Thrivent grant alongside a $2,000 donation in memory of former lake resident Al Berger.



Bechtel said this new addition goes toward a bigger goal of making Lake Eau Claire safe and fun for all to enjoy.

"The lake is used by so many people, it's not just people who live out here, so we really try to get the word out about Lake Eau Claire and we're always looking for project ideas or ways to keep the water clean and clear, and we want to get people outside enjoying the outdoors," Bechtel said.

While these two life jacket stations are built and ready to be used, Bechtel said two additional boxes will be installed next summer at the other two Lake Eau Claire boat landings.