Democrats see consequences from redistricting reform push

DENVER (AP) — Democrats are wondering if they erred in pushing too hard in some states for a nonpartisan redistricting process. Redistricting is the once-a-decade process by which state legislatures redraw political maps. Parties can gain major advantages if they draw seats in a way that favors their candidates. But Democrats have partly turned against this process, known as gerrymandering. They argue that nonpartisan commissions should draw the lines. That’s happening in two Democratic-controlled states. The result is that Democrats may be able to draw fewer winnable seats than Republicans. That could lead to Democrats losing control of the House of Representatives.