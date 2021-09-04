Skip to Content

Defense helps No. 19 Penn State edge No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin. Wisconsin had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25, including three inside the 10.

Associated Press

