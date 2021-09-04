Collision between train, minibus leaves 4 dead in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey has killed four people and injured eight others. Turkish news agency Demiroren reported that the crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy on Saturday morning. The news agency says the people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Images showed the crumpled vehicle lying on its roof alongside the train tracks.