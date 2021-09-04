Blue Devils blow out Presentation 42-14 in season opener

ABERDEEN, SD (WQOW)- UW-Stout players believe their football team is one of the best in Division III, and they backed it up with a 42-14 win over Presentation College on Saturday.

QB Sean Borgerding connected with WR Levy Hamer on two big touchdowns to set the tone of the game early, one for 63 yards and one for 83 yards. Borgerding finished with 297 yards in the air and four TD's, while Hamer ended with 152 yards on four receptions and two TD's.

The Blue Devils host St. Norbert in their home opener next Saturday.