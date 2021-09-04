Belot rushes for school record 364 yards, Blugolds crush Luther 45-14

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After nearly two years away from the field, the Blugolds returned to Carson Park in full force, crushing Luther College 45-14 in the season opener.

UWEC Running back Austin Belot was the MVP of the night, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for a whopping 364 yards, breaking a school record for the most rushing yards in a game. He averaged 21.4 yards per carry, and recorded two 80+ yard touchdowns and another 54 yard score.

"Coach came up to me on the sideline and told me that I was like one yard away," Belot said after the game. "I was like okay, I mean I'm not gonna put anything at risk, but he said yeah let's go get it, so I was just determined."

The Blugolds head to Iowa to play Loras College next Saturday.