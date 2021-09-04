Archer scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (58-76, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (85-50, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Andrew Albers (1-0, .96 ERA, .75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -222, Twins +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Minnesota will face off on Saturday.

The Rays are 44-25 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay is slugging .418 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .499 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Twins are 26-40 in road games. Minnesota has slugged .420 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .496 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Michael Wacha secured his third victory and Kevin Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Randy Dobnak registered his seventh loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 31 home runs and has 78 RBIs.

Polanco leads the Twins with 25 home runs and is slugging .496.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .234 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 4-6, .213 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Wander Franco: (head), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.