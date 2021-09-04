2 inmates charged after riot in South Carolina jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s department has brought charges against two inmates after a jail riot in which two guards were held hostage and injured. The State newspaper reports Saturday that Richland County charged 23-year-old Jujuan Council and 32-year-old Anthony Blakney with first degree assault, kidnapping and rioting. The Richland County Sheriff’s department said additional charges could be filed as an investigation continues into the Friday morning riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The two officers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. No inmates were injured.