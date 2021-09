ELEVA, Wis. (WQOW) - In Friday's "You Ask, We Answer," Nick wants to know why the pond along Highway 93 in Eleva was drained.

Officials within the village said a car was driven into the pond and it had to be drained in order to get it out.

They say once the car was removed, the village kept it drained in order to do some maintenance to the pond that needed to be done anyway.

The pond was being refilled on Friday.