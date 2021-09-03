Wet and chilly turns warm and sunny for Labor Day Weekend

It's a wet start to the Labor Day weekend. Rain is likely for most of Friday before warmer temps return the rest of the weekend.

Friday will be wet, breezy and chilly. Temperatures will just sit in the low 60s with on and off light to moderate rainfall. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain will fizzle out slowly into Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.1'' to 0.5''. Isolated higher amounts may be possible too, closer to 1''.

Another weak round of rain will be possible Saturday afternoon, but otherwise we'll clear into a sunny sky and highs will rebound into the 70s.

Sunday will be much nicer with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the upper 70s. Roll that into Labor Day too and we'll be seeing high temps try to flirt with 80. That will take a little extra work from mother nature though, so we may fall just short.

Rain returns Tuesday after the long weekend. Temperatures will stay below average for most of next week.