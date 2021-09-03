Week 3 Sports Overtime highlights, scores

Week 3 Sports Overtime highlights, scoresNew
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school football - Week 3
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14
New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16
Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12
Eau Claire North at Superior - canceled due to COVID concerns with Eau Claire North
Cloverbelt Conference
Mondovi 47, Fall Creek 13
Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20
Coulee Conference
La Crosse Aquinas 45, Altoona 8
Dairyland Conference
Augusta, Independence/Gilmanton - game played at Arcadia High School
Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0
Melrose-Mindoro 32, Whitehall 15
Pepin/Alma 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 50, Cadott 22
Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Glenwood City 24, Turtle Lake 12
Clear Lake at Colfax - canceled due to COVID concerns
Heart o' North Conference
Bloomer 30, Barron 26
Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Mosinee 47, Hayward 7
Northwestern 21, Spooner 6
Cumberland, Saint Croix Falls
Lakeland Conference
Unity 44, Ladysmith 7
Hurley 48, Grantsburg 14
Middle Border Conference
Arcadia 28, Amery 16
Ellsworth 58, Baldwin-Woodville 7
Osceola 34, Saint Croix Central 7
Prescott 40, Somerset 6
8 player: Central Wisconsin - West
Bruce, Tigerton/Marion
Lincoln, Plainfield/Tri-County
8 player: Lakeland
Athens 46, Flambeau 8
Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6
8 player: Lakeland-West
Prairie Farm 14, Wausau East 7
8 player: Cloverbelt
Thorp, Almond-Bancroft
College women's soccer
UW-Eau Claire 4, Concordia-Moorhead 1