Week 3 Sports Overtime highlights, scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school football - Week 3

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14

New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16

Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12

Eau Claire North at Superior - canceled due to COVID concerns with Eau Claire North

Cloverbelt Conference

Mondovi 47, Fall Creek 13

Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20

Coulee Conference

La Crosse Aquinas 45, Altoona 8

Dairyland Conference

Augusta, Independence/Gilmanton - game played at Arcadia High School

Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0

Melrose-Mindoro 32, Whitehall 15

Pepin/Alma 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 50, Cadott 22

Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Glenwood City 24, Turtle Lake 12

Clear Lake at Colfax - canceled due to COVID concerns

Heart o' North Conference

Bloomer 30, Barron 26

Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Mosinee 47, Hayward 7

Northwestern 21, Spooner 6

Cumberland, Saint Croix Falls

Lakeland Conference

Unity 44, Ladysmith 7

Hurley 48, Grantsburg 14

Middle Border Conference

Arcadia 28, Amery 16

Ellsworth 58, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Osceola 34, Saint Croix Central 7

Prescott 40, Somerset 6

8 player: Central Wisconsin - West

Bruce, Tigerton/Marion

Lincoln, Plainfield/Tri-County

8 player: Lakeland

Athens 46, Flambeau 8

Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6

8 player: Lakeland-West

Prairie Farm 14, Wausau East 7

8 player: Cloverbelt

Thorp, Almond-Bancroft

College women's soccer

UW-Eau Claire 4, Concordia-Moorhead 1

