RICE LAKE, Wis. (WQOW) - An osprey is back on the ground after it had a dangerous morning in Rice Lake.

The bird managed to get itself pierced by what appears to be a lightning rod atop the cell tower.

Firefighters using "Ladder 1" were able to bring the osprey back to earth safely.

The DNR took it to The Raptor Center for care.

Photos courtesy of the Rice Lake Police Department.