Warmer highs but cooler lows expected after rain/mist ends

Lows Friday morning were not nearly as cool as they've been, with temps bottoming out in the mid 50s to low 60s. Highs Friday afternoon weren't much warmer in the low to mid 60s in the Chippewa Valley.

Temps were kept cool by the rain and cloud cover, with rain totals generally between 1/4" to 3/4" in the Chippewa Valley, with a few isolated higher spots to the southwest of Eau Claire and much lighter rain near and north of highway 8.

Light rain and especially mist/drizzle/fog will likely continue through Saturday morning before the sky begins to clear during the day. A few showers could still move through along a weak front in the afternoon and evening in an otherwise partly cloudy sky.

Thanks to some sunshine, temps climb back into the low to mid 70s, though lows starting Saturday night will drop back into the 40s and 50s. That's a trend that will remain through much of next week, with the exception of Monday night that comes with a chance for showers and cloud cover.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

