Warmer highs but cooler lows expected after rain/mist ends

Lows Friday morning were not nearly as cool as they've been, with temps bottoming out in the mid 50s to low 60s. Highs Friday afternoon weren't much warmer in the low to mid 60s in the Chippewa Valley.

Temps were kept cool by the rain and cloud cover, with rain totals generally between 1/4" to 3/4" in the Chippewa Valley, with a few isolated higher spots to the southwest of Eau Claire and much lighter rain near and north of highway 8.

Light rain and especially mist/drizzle/fog will likely continue through Saturday morning before the sky begins to clear during the day. A few showers could still move through along a weak front in the afternoon and evening in an otherwise partly cloudy sky.

Thanks to some sunshine, temps climb back into the low to mid 70s, though lows starting Saturday night will drop back into the 40s and 50s. That's a trend that will remain through much of next week, with the exception of Monday night that comes with a chance for showers and cloud cover.