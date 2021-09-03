UK’s vaccine assessor opts against COVID jabs for children

LONDON (AP) — The independent body advising the British government on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines says the direct health benefits of offering the jabs to all healthy 12-to-15-year-olds are marginal. With just two per million of healthy children needing intensive care treatment for COVID-19, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said the “margin of benefit, based primarily on a health perspective, is considered too small to support advice on a universal program.” It did expand the groups of children with underlying health conditions who should be offered the vaccine, including those with sickle cell disease or type 1 diabetes. The U.K.’s leading medical officers will assess whether the vaccines should be offered to all older children.