The Downtown block party is returning to The Children’s Museum

Block Party

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Next Weekend, the downtown block party is returning to The Children's Museum.

The event runs September 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the RCU parking ramp.

There will be many different STEAM activities for all ages. There will be a fire truck and other safety vehicles plus some food trucks and ice cream. There will also be a stage show featuring Koo Koo Kanga Roo.

The event is free thanks to Royal Credit Union's Sponsorship and is the same day as Downtown Eau Claire's International Fall Festival.

Hayley Jacobson

