Eau Claire (WQOW)- Next Weekend, the downtown block party is returning to The Children's Museum.

The event runs September 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the RCU parking ramp.

There will be many different STEAM activities for all ages. There will be a fire truck and other safety vehicles plus some food trucks and ice cream. There will also be a stage show featuring Koo Koo Kanga Roo.

The event is free thanks to Royal Credit Union's Sponsorship and is the same day as Downtown Eau Claire's International Fall Festival.