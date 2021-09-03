Road to Recovery: Kenosha Marine injured in Kabul suicide bombing

(WQOW) - A Kenosha Marine was among hundreds injured in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by a close family friend, Lance Corporal Romel Finley III was critically injured in the incident. The account details his injuries: partial face paralysis, multiple gunshot wounds, shrapnel throughout his body, a broken hip and large blast wounds to his arm and leg.

Photo of Finley posted to the GoFundMe account organized by Mary Zorc

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the page has already raised over $14,000. As we've reported, 13 U.S. services members and over 150 Afghans killed in the attack.