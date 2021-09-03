Pet of the Day: Leo

Meet Leo! He's a five year old dog learning how to be a dog over at the Chippewa Humane Society.

Leo spent the first five years of his life on a chain outside. Now, while at the humane society, he's learning people are friendly. The shelter is working to help him feel more comfortable in new spaces, as new areas can spook him and make him nervous.

Leo would need a dog companion in his new home to help him adjust and learn to be a dog. He also needs a quiet home, but activity as well.

So, if you think you can help Leo, and give him a good home, head on over to the Chippewa Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet him.