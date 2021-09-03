‘No end in sight’ for car chip shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A car chip shortage has plagued the car industry for about a year now, and one local car dealership official said there is no end in sight.

Normally, Eau Claire Ford has 150 new cars ready to be sold, but due to the ongoing car chip shortage, Ford has halted production on some vehicles, and that number has dropped to just 10. An Eau Claire Ford official said typically, when there are enough car chips, customers can expect to receive their new car four to six weeks after placing the order. Currently, the estimated wait is between three and six months, if not longer.

"It’s frustrating that’s for sure. It’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for our guests. If you can part with your vehicle right now, we would buy it right now, and you can use it as a trade when your new one comes in. Used vehicle prices are higher than ever, so we would love to put a number on your trade," said Benjamin Lindberg, Eau Claire Ford's general sales manager.

Lindberg added that Eau Claire Ford is currently offering a $2,000 discount on all orders.