NC appeals court stops for now voting restoration for felons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has blocked an order that had allowed well over 50,000 felony offenders who aren’t serving prison or jail time to immediately register to vote and cast ballots. The state Court of Appeals agreed on Friday to halt last week’s decision by trial judges to expand when North Carolina residents convicted of felonies have the right to vote again. The decision to delay could be appealed to the state Supreme Court. The actions come as early voting in fall municipal elections begins soon. Civil rights groups and ex-offenders have challenged state law on when voting rights are restored.