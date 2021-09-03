Milwaukee County rejects subpoena for ballots, election data

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County has rejected a subpoena issued by a Republican lawmaker seeking ballots, voting machines and other material related to the 2020 presidential election, saying it was not valid. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen issued subpoenas to election clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties on Aug. 6 ordering them to appear before her committee at noon on Tuesday with the requested material. But Milwaukee County Attorney Margaret Daun said in a letter to Brandtjen on Friday that the subpoena was not valid because it was not signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos or the Assembly’s chief clerk, as required by law.