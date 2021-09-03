Menomonie defeats Chi-Hi 21-14 to open BRC play

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Chi-Hi and Menomonie both came into week 3 undefeated and fighting to sit atop the Big Rivers Conference, and it was the Mustangs who came out victorious winning a 21-14 dogfight.

The game was highlighted by big plays, first a one handed catch from Mason Monarski that set up a Karson Bowe touchdown for a Cardinals lead.

Menomonie answered with a 60 yard touchdown from Brooks Brewer on a screen pass from Reed Styer to tie up the game.

Turnovers proved costly for Chi-Hi, with two fumbles on back-to-back kick returns slipping away, one of them setting up a Menomonie touchdown. Chi-Hi would take the lead later in the game, but Menomonie responded with a QB keep from Styer for the go-ahead touchdown.

"I'm proud of our kids," said Mike Sinz, Mustangs head coach. "I told them this win happened in May, June and July at 5:30 in the morning, and our kids, when you get 65-70 kids in lifting and working hard, it's amazing what can happen. Chippewa is really good and they're well coached."

Menomonie moves to 3-0 on the year and hosts Hudson next Friday. Chi-Hi moves to 2-1 on the year, and they're scheduled to face Eau Claire North at Carson Park next Friday.