Marine Corps halts waterborne operations due to tank problem

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps on Friday halted waterborne operations for its new amphibious vehicle that resembles an armored seafaring tank after identifying a problem with its towing mechanism. Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger said Friday the Marine Corps made the decision “out of an abundance of caution. The service was rolling out the Amphibious Combat Vehicle to replace the Vietnam-era Amphibious Assault Vehicle, or AAV.