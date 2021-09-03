Live venue operators thank Senator Baldwin for Save Our Stages Act

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Center is beginning to reopen to the public, and on Friday invited people inside for a tour, including Senator Tammy Baldwin, to talk about how the Save Our Stages Act helped them and other live venues survive through the pandemic.

Pablo Center Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson said that shortly after closing their doors last March, he was asked to help from the National Independent Venue Association. By April, he said they were sending letters to Congress urging them to help their struggling industry. And within a few days, Senator Baldwin's office got back to them, wanting to better understand the issues facing live event venues in Wisconsin.

"And she dedicated herself to ensuring that she understood the severe challenges facing the live event industry," Anderson said. "We should feel proud of the representation that we have on behalf of the badger state and behalf of the Chippewa Valley that we have in Washington D.C."

Baldwin spoke to the crowd about what live entertainment venues meant to her growing up. The senator was one of the original co-sponsors of the Save Our Stages Act, which provides funds for venues hurt by the pandemic. Many at Friday's event were recipients of grants through this act, which help pay for rent, utilities, payroll and PPE. Baldwin applauded entertainment venue leaders for their continued advocacy for their industry.

"It's an honor to be here and I'm very excited about our future," she said. "I know this didn't make you whole, but for many it made the difference between shuttering permanently and shuttering only temporarily."

In Wisconsin, Anderson said $170 million has reached 218 grant applicants since the Save Our Stages Act's passing.