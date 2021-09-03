Joan Washington, UK voice coach to Hollywood stars, is dead

LONDON (AP) — Hollywood stars are paying tribute to voice coach Joan Washington, whose death was announced Friday. Washington’s death was disclosed by her husband, actor Richard E. Grant. He posted a video on Twitter of the couple dancing together to a song by the Platters, with the words: “ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.” He did not give Washington’s age or cause of death. Washington was one of Britain’s leading voice and dialect coaches, and worked with actors including Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain.