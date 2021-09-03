Girl Scouts in need of volunteers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another week, another shortage.

According to officials with the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern-Great Lakes, the organization is in need of volunteers.

The local Girl Scout division is most in need at the kindergarten and first grade levels, but organization officials say that volunteers are needed everywhere now that Girl Scouts are transitioning back to in-person meetings.

Officials said the supply of volunteers is not meeting the demand of the groups membership, and that a volunteer can serve in many roles.

"Volunteers do not always have to be in a troop role, if someone wanted to be a volunteer that would just help with starter troops and help get a troop up and running the first four meetings, and then go on to another one, that would be fabulous too," said Karen Hauck, membership engagement coordinator of the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern-Great Lakes.

Volunteers will have to undergo background checks and training to become a volunteer can take up to three hours, it's completely free and accessible online. Click here to be a volunteer.