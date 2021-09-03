Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aitkin 50, Crosby-Ironton 0
BOLD 22, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 26, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Cannon Falls 21, St. Charles 6
Cloquet 38, Proctor 6
Dawson-Boyd 32, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8
Elk River 40, Cambridge-Isanti 14
Fergus Falls 29, Detroit Lakes 15
G-F-W 32, Mayer-Lutheran 27
Grand Rapids 24, Mora 0
Irondale 28, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 16
Kingsland 16, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
Lake City 30, Caledonia 13
Lakeview 34, Springfield 32
Lanesboro 28, Grand Meadow 0
Litchfield 32, Milaca 8
Mabel-Canton 16, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6
Mahtomedi 37, Apple Valley 7
Martin County West 47, St. James Area 13
Minneapolis North 41, St. Paul Johnson 0
Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Tech 13
Moose Lake/Willow River 28, Hermantown 21
Mountain Lake Area 24, Red Rock Central 0
NCEUH 40, Stephen-Argyle 13
New Prague 28, Rochester Century 6
North Branch 32, Pine City 6
Park Center 37, Bloomington Kennedy 6
Park Christian 21, Kittson County Central 12
Paynesville 34, Melrose 26
Randolph 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
St. Paul Central 16, Minneapolis Washburn 14
St. Thomas Academy 18, South St. Paul 6
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Lac qui Parle Valley 13
Tri-City United 40, New Ulm 0
Triton 23, Rochester Lourdes 8
Watertown-Mayer 28, Foley 12
West Central/Ashby 14, Barnesville 12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48, Ortonville 16
Woodbury 15, Champlin Park 9
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/