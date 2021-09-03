Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:36 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aitkin 50, Crosby-Ironton 0

BOLD 22, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 26, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Cannon Falls 21, St. Charles 6

Cloquet 38, Proctor 6

Dawson-Boyd 32, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8

Elk River 40, Cambridge-Isanti 14

Fergus Falls 29, Detroit Lakes 15

G-F-W 32, Mayer-Lutheran 27

Grand Rapids 24, Mora 0

Irondale 28, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 16

Kingsland 16, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

Lake City 30, Caledonia 13

Lakeview 34, Springfield 32

Lanesboro 28, Grand Meadow 0

Litchfield 32, Milaca 8

Mabel-Canton 16, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6

Mahtomedi 37, Apple Valley 7

Martin County West 47, St. James Area 13

Minneapolis North 41, St. Paul Johnson 0

Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Tech 13

Moose Lake/Willow River 28, Hermantown 21

Mountain Lake Area 24, Red Rock Central 0

NCEUH 40, Stephen-Argyle 13

New Prague 28, Rochester Century 6

North Branch 32, Pine City 6

Park Center 37, Bloomington Kennedy 6

Park Christian 21, Kittson County Central 12

Paynesville 34, Melrose 26

Randolph 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

St. Paul Central 16, Minneapolis Washburn 14

St. Thomas Academy 18, South St. Paul 6

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Lac qui Parle Valley 13

Tri-City United 40, New Ulm 0

Triton 23, Rochester Lourdes 8

Watertown-Mayer 28, Foley 12

West Central/Ashby 14, Barnesville 12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48, Ortonville 16

Woodbury 15, Champlin Park 9

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

