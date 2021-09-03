Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 42, Marathon 12
Amherst 47, Shiocton 7
Aquinas 45, Altoona 8
Assumption 46, Wild Rose 0
Berlin 26, Ripon 0
Bonduel 14, Oconto 0
Brillion 41, Two Rivers 0
Brookfield East 1, West Allis Central 0
Catholic Memorial 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Clintonville 26, Mishicot 0
Colby 52, Southern Door 7
Cuba City 19, Fennimore 0
De Pere 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
Edgar 36, Iola-Scandinavia 0
Edgewood 35, McFarland 0
Fond du Lac 54, Appleton East 8
Fort Atkinson 20, Reedsburg Area 6
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 49, Valders 0
Lake Country Lutheran 38, Brown Deer 0
Lodi 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Luck 48, Washburn 28
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Winneconne 0
Markesan 22, Waterloo 12
Middleton 55, Beloit Memorial 0
Monroe 42, Whitewater 0
Northwestern 21, Spooner 6
Notre Dame 66, Green Bay East 0
Oshkosh West 3, Neenah 0
Pewaukee 54, New Berlin West 0
Prescott 40, Somerset 6
Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 0
Rhinelander 32, Lakeland 7
Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12
River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12
Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Watertown Luther Prep 34, Turner 8
Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 6
Wausau West 20, D.C. Everest 13
Whitnall 48, Cudahy 0
Xavier 14, Seymour 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/