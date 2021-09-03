Evers extends $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward

MADISON (WQOW) - You will have a few more weeks to get your first COVID-19 vaccine dose and receive $100 from the state.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the deadline will be extended until Sunday, Sept. 19. Previously, the deadline was Sept. 6.

More than 65,000 Wisconsinites have received their first dose since the offer was put in place.

“We’re excited to see so many Wisconsinites across the state rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and safety of themselves and others and claiming their $100 reward,” Evers said. “I'm glad to be able to extend this program to give others the opportunity to take advantage of this great offer, and to do their part to help protect our state and stop the spread of the Delta variant.”

In order to receive the $100 Visa gift card, you will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov. According to Evers, information submitted will be used to verify that you received your first vaccine dose from a vaccine provider located in Wisconsin between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19. Visa cards will be mailed to the individual's Wisconsin address and may take up to six weeks to be mailed to participants.