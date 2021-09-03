City updates property values, sends out assessment notices

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you own a home or business in the city of Eau Claire, you'll soon be getting a notice in the mail about how your property value has changed.

Starting Friday, officials sent out roughly 25,000 assessment notices to all property owners in the city.

Deputy City Assessor Alyssa Schultz said the average value of every property in the city increased by 18% as a whole.

For commercial properties alone, the average value increased by 10%, and for residential, 23% more.

Schultz said they do these revaluations every three years to maintain equity amongst all properties that are similar to each other, like comparing ranch-style homes to ranch-style or colonial to colonial.

Officials said your property taxes may go up if your value increase was more than the city's entire average.

"Something to kind of take out from this is that if you get your notice and you're more concerned with the increase, that shouldn't be the top priority," Schultz said. "It should more be along the lines of, 'How are the properties selling in my neighborhood, and do I think I can sell my property for what the notice says?'"

Schultz said taxes are also based on a levy depending on if there were changes to budgeting needs in places like the police department or colleges, but you wouldn't know exactly how much your taxes have changed until the end of the year when you get your tax bill or when the levy is established.