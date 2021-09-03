Certain WESTconsin Credit Union services were unavailable

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the past few days, many WESTconsin Credit Union customers have been wondering why they haven't been able to access any of the bank's services.

A bank representative told News 18 it's all because of a technology upgrade.

WESTconsin officials said the upgrade will enhance services, improve security and create a better overall experience for their members.

Although the in-person services opened Friday, credit union offices, drive-ups and the service center were closed all of Wednesday and Thursday.

Other services like the online banking platform, the mobile app, and Call-24 phone banking were unavailable beginning late in the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 31. WESTconsin posted on their Facebook page that WESTconsin Online and the mobile app were up again late afternoon on Friday, Sept. 3.

WESTconsin officials did say they notified customers about the upgrade beforehand, but multiple viewers told us they were caught off guard.

WESTconsin will also be open for extended hours on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.