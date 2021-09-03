2-year-old in ‘stable condition’ after being rescued from Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police say a 2-year-old is in "stable condition" after being pulled from the Chippewa River earlier this week.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

According to ECPD, the call came in as a missing 2-year-old at the Ferry Street boat landing. When officers got there, the child had been pulled out of the water but was not breathing.

Officers performed CPR on the child and the child was taken to the hospital where they are now in "stable condition."

ECPD continues to investigate the incident.

Police are not saying how long the child had been missing, nor how they got into the water.