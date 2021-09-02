Webb scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (82-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-49, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (8-3, 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -178, Brewers +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Giants Thursday.

The Giants are 42-22 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .318, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .388.

The Brewers are 46-23 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 162 home runs as a team this season. Avisail Garcia leads the club with 24, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-2. Daniel Norris notched his second victory and Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Dominic Leone registered his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 113 hits and has 64 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and has 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (side).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (oblique).

