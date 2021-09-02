Skip to Content

Verdicts reached in Eau Claire County sex assault case

Ryan Zimmerman

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) -- The verdicts are in for a Fall Creek man charged in 2019 with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, and taking photos during the assaults.

After a four day trial, and more than seven hours of deliberations, an Eau Claire County jury on Friday found Ryan Zimmerman guilty of five charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, and possessing child porn. 

The jury found him not guilty of three charges, including enticement, and repeated sexual assault. 

The charges were brought after the girl said Zimmerman sexually assaulted her numerous times from fifth through seventh grades. Zimmerman told police he had no recollection of the assaults because he was drinking heavily at the time. 

A sentencing date will now be set.

