Thursday’s Scores

New
Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11

Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-16, 25-16, 25-5

Annandale def. Holdingford, 25-7, 25-11, 25-4

Blaine def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Buffalo def. St. Francis, 25-15, 25-11, 25-6

Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Madelia, 25-9, 28-26, 25-11

Champlin Park def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14

Chaska def. Prior Lake, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11

Eden Prairie def. Lakeville South, 25-12, 25-22, 31-29

Fridley def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Hill-Murray def. Providence Academy, 26-24, 25-19, 25-14

Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13

Mounds View def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

Red Rock Central def. Renville County West, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21

Rockford def. Totino-Grace, 25-21, 25-11, 25-17

St. Charles def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24

Stephen-Argyle def. Win-E-Mac, 25-6, 25-14, 25-6

Wabasso def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-22, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

