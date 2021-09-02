Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11
Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-16, 25-16, 25-5
Annandale def. Holdingford, 25-7, 25-11, 25-4
Blaine def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12
Buffalo def. St. Francis, 25-15, 25-11, 25-6
Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Madelia, 25-9, 28-26, 25-11
Champlin Park def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14
Chaska def. Prior Lake, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11
Eden Prairie def. Lakeville South, 25-12, 25-22, 31-29
Fridley def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Hill-Murray def. Providence Academy, 26-24, 25-19, 25-14
Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13
Mounds View def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14
Red Rock Central def. Renville County West, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21
Rockford def. Totino-Grace, 25-21, 25-11, 25-17
St. Charles def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24
Stephen-Argyle def. Win-E-Mac, 25-6, 25-14, 25-6
Wabasso def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-22, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/