Scattered rain moves in ahead of Labor Day Weekend

It's been a pleasant start to Meteorological fall so far and with a bust 3-day weekend ahead, mother nature wants to get the rain out of the way before the fun can begin.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will slowly increase throughout the day ahead of rain overnight.

Showers will move in along the remnants of Hurricane Nora that rolled up the eastern coast of Mexico last week. This system will stroll across the Dakotas and Minnesota very slowly Thursday and will arrive by Friday morning.

These showers will last through the majority of our Friday. A few isolated showers may even linger into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals will be anywhere from roughly 0.25'' to over 1'' through Saturday afternoon.

Labor Day Weekend's forecast has improved with temperatures in the mid 70s and mostly to partly cloudy conditions each day. Rain chances for Monday have been moved to Tuesday due to guidance suggesting that system will take longer to arrive.