Rain expected Friday followed by cool nights through Labor Day weekend.

Clouds moved in today, which kept temperatures a bit cooler than the past couple of days. Highs topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Chippewa Valley. It was also fairly dry with dew points for most of the afternoon hovering in the mid 50s.

Relative humidity was mostly in the 50% to 60% range, too. Relative humidity doesn't do a great job of telling us how humid it feels, but it does help us understand how much moisture is in the air available for precipitation, and while the humidity is rising, it still is quite dry especially east of highway 53.

For rain falling at light rates to be able to reach the ground, humidity needs to be at least 60% but 75% or higher brings a much better chance. Rain this evening was showing up on radar west of the Twin Cities, but it'll still be some time before it starts to rain in Western Wisconsin.

Rain becomes likely late tonight into early tomorrow morning with a complex of light to moderate rain moving through during the morning.

Rain will get lighter and begin to scatter in breaks during the afternoon and evening before coming to an end Friday evening. Saturday should stay mostly dry, but a few scattered showers could pop up during the day.

High temps will return to the mid 70s starting Saturday afternoon with the return of some sunshine. Lows starting Saturday night will drop down similar to the past couple of mornings to the upper 40s or low 50s.

This continues through next week, with the exception being Tuesday when some clouds and a slight chance for rain are expected Monday night through Tuesday morning, which will keep low temps up slightly.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

