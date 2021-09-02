Rain expected Friday followed by cool nights through Labor Day weekend.

Clouds moved in today, which kept temperatures a bit cooler than the past couple of days. Highs topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Chippewa Valley. It was also fairly dry with dew points for most of the afternoon hovering in the mid 50s.

Relative humidity was mostly in the 50% to 60% range, too. Relative humidity doesn't do a great job of telling us how humid it feels, but it does help us understand how much moisture is in the air available for precipitation, and while the humidity is rising, it still is quite dry especially east of highway 53.

For rain falling at light rates to be able to reach the ground, humidity needs to be at least 60% but 75% or higher brings a much better chance. Rain this evening was showing up on radar west of the Twin Cities, but it'll still be some time before it starts to rain in Western Wisconsin.

Rain becomes likely late tonight into early tomorrow morning with a complex of light to moderate rain moving through during the morning.

Rain will get lighter and begin to scatter in breaks during the afternoon and evening before coming to an end Friday evening. Saturday should stay mostly dry, but a few scattered showers could pop up during the day.

High temps will return to the mid 70s starting Saturday afternoon with the return of some sunshine. Lows starting Saturday night will drop down similar to the past couple of mornings to the upper 40s or low 50s.

This continues through next week, with the exception being Tuesday when some clouds and a slight chance for rain are expected Monday night through Tuesday morning, which will keep low temps up slightly.