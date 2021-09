(WQOW) - Thursday's high school football scores

Eau Claire Regis 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0 - Ramblers now 3-0; five different players scored a rushing touchdown in the first half as Regis led 35-0

Neillsville/Granton 15, Elk Mound 14 - Drew Brown (N/G): game-winning field goal as time expired

Siren 49, Cornell 21