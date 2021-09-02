No. 12 Wisconsin opens season by hosting No. 19 Penn State

No. 12 Wisconsin is seeking to win a home opener for the 26th straight season when it hosts No. 19 Penn State. The only Football Bowl Subdivision team with a longer active streak of consecutive victories in home openers is Florida with 31 straight. Penn State is aiming to beat Wisconsin for a fifth straight time. Wisconsin’s last victory in this series was a 45-7 blowout at Madison in 2011. Both teams are seeking to bounce back from disappointing 2020 seasons.